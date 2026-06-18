MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Rai-Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Rai-Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,360 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,360 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 195 troops and 12 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 210 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 165 troops and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 285 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 445 troops and a US-made artillery system in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 60 troops and six jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 12 enemy motor vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Krasnopolye, Radkovka and Luzhki in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Ternovaya and Grigorovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 195 personnel and 12 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Yatskovka, Mayaki and Lozovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chervony Oskol and Grushevka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

"In Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault groups of the 25th Army continue destroying scattered Ukrainian armed formations. In the past 24 hours, units of the 67th Division captured seven strongholds and 48 buildings in their advance in the city’s northwestern part. In the area of Glavnaya and Pokrovskaya Streets, a group of militants from the [Ukrainian army’s] 120th territorial defense brigade was blocked," the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West forces eliminated up to 20 Ukrainian troops, seven pieces of military hardware and five remote-controlled robotic systems in Krasny Liman, it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 18 motor vehicles and two self-propelled artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a Grad multiple rocket launcher in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Nikolaipolye, Slavyansk, Druzhkovka, Starodubovka and Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault groups of the Battlegroup South continue active offensive operations in the city’s southwestern part and liberated 98 buildings from Ukrainian militants," the ministry reported.

Battlegroup South forces eliminated more than 60 Ukrainian troops and 17 motor vehicles in Konstantinovka over the past 24 hours, it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 165 personnel, 24 motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and a field artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 285 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 285 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Sergeyevka, Ivanovka, Krasnoyarskoye, Vesyoloye and Kucherov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 285 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and a self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 445 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 445 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made artillery system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, three air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Prosyanaya, Mechetnoye, Malinovka and Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Shirokoye, Chervonaya Krinitsa, Novoye Pole and Novosyolovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 445 personnel, eight motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Yurkovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 60 Ukrainian military personnel, 21 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and six electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s long-range UAV storage sites in past day

Russian troops struck storage sites of the Ukrainian army’s long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck storage sites of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept nearly 1,000 Ukrainian UAVs, 10 smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed nearly 1,000 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, 10 smart bombs and three US-made HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 10 guided aerial bombs, three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, four Flamingo long-range cruise missiles and 992 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 164,703 unmanned aerial vehicles, 662 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,819 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,740 multiple rocket launchers, 35,395 field artillery guns and mortars and 64,357 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.