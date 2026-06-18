Singapore PM asked Putin to talk about special military operation at summit — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk about the progress of the special military operation at the ASEAN summit, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told Vesti.

"Yes, our president spoke at today's meeting of the ASEAN summit, and the prime minister of Singapore, in particular, asked for this. And we have explained in detail, or rather, our head explained in detail our approaches to the special military operation," Ushakov said.

He said that Putin also spoke about the reasons for the start of the special military operation at a bilateral meeting with the Singaporean official.

Earlier, Ushakov said that at the first meeting of the Russia-ASEAN summit, the Russian president gave a fairly detailed assessment of what was happening in the Ukrainian conflict.