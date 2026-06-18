Kalashnikov proposes creating unified CSTO drone competence center

MINSK, June 18. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern has proposed creating a unified competence center for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and establishing licensed production of strike and reconnaissance drones in the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the concern's press service reported.

"Kalashnikov Concern is ready to share its expertise in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles with interested partners. This would involve not merely the sale of finished products, but the provision of a comprehensive reconnaissance and strike system capable of engaging targets at distances of up to 120 km from the launch site. In addition, the concern proposes establishing licensed production of such systems in the territories of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which would standardize the UAV fleet, reduce costs and create jobs," the statement said.

Leonid Rokeakh, Director for Exports of Drones and Loitering Munitions, noted that the initiative is aimed at creating a reliable and effective supply channel for the armed forces of CSTO member states, providing them with the most advanced and in-demand reconnaissance and strike UAV systems over a long-term planning period. He described it as a strategic partnership involving the transfer of unique expertise gained through combat operations.

"When organizing licensed UAV production in allied countries, the feedback collection mechanism can be adapted to local operating conditions, including climatic features and mountainous terrain. Joint engineering teams will be able to promptly introduce changes to both the design and software, significantly shortening the cycle from problem identification to implementation of a solution," he said.