Energy important in relations between Russia, Vietnam — Putin

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. The energy sector holds an important position in relations between Moscow and Hanoi, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Minh Hung on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN Summit.

"The energy sector holds an important place in bilateral relations. Rosatom, Gazprom, and Zarubezhneft are working in Vietnam," Putin said.

Strategic partnership relations between Russia and Vietnam are based on solid traditions of friendship, trust and mutual help, the Russian leader added.