BUDAPEST, June 19. /TASS/. Hungary achieved significant adjustments to the statements made by leaders of the EU countries on Ukraine's accession to the organization and the omission of wording about accelerating this process, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said.

"During several weeks’ work on the document, the statement was significantly adjusted to be finalized at the suggestion of Hungary," Magyar said on his Facebook (banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta designated as extremist) official account.

"In addition, due to the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU, the wording indicating the acceleration of this process was deleted from the [document’s] text at the very last moment upon on my initiative. It wasn't easy," he added.