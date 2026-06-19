Kiev in desperate situation, but insists on war — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Kiev is in very difficult position, yet continues course not aimed at negotiations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the massive attack on Moscow on June 18.

"The Kiev regime continues its line, this is not negotiating line," he said, referring to the scale of the drone attack on the capital on Thursday.

"The Kiev regime is in very difficult position. The situation on the fronts will soon become quite catastrophic for Ukrainian side. That's what it's all about."