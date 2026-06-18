UAV strikes on Russia delay return of four minors to families in Ukraine — ombudswoman

CHITA, June 18. /TASS/. Regular Ukrainian drone strikes are currently obstructing the reunification of four children with their families in Ukraine, despite their documents being ready. According to Maria Lvova-Belova, the presidential commissioner for children's rights, the reunification will proceed once it is safe for the minors to return.

"We have prepared all the necessary documentation for the return of four children to Ukraine to be reunited with their families," Lvova-Belova explained to TASS. "However, due to the worsening drone situation, it is unsafe to proceed at this time. The plan was to carry out the reunification in late June, but now we cannot predict how long it will take, as we simply cannot risk the children’s safety."

She expressed hope that the situation will stabilize soon, allowing the children to be reunited with their relatives in Ukraine. Currently, there are no immediate plans for any children to be returned to Russia.

Efforts to reunite children with their families across Russia, Ukraine, and third countries are being carried out under the directives of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As previously reported, with Lvova-Belova's direct involvement, 30 children from 22 families have already been reunified with relatives in Russia, while 141 children from 114 families have been reunited with relatives in Ukraine and other countries.