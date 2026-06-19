Almost half of Poles do not plan to defend their country with weapons in hand — poll

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Almost half of Polish citizens are reluctant to take part in defending their country in the event of a military conflict, a recent poll conducted by the IBRiS research center for the online portal Defense24 shows.

The survey indicates that 47% of respondents would not be willing to take up arms if war were to break out, while 44% expressed their readiness to defend Poland through military means.

The study highlights striking demographic differences in attitudes toward military service. Young people aged 18 to 29 are the least inclined to fight, with only 18% indicating their willingness to participate in military operations. Conversely, those aged 40 to 59 demonstrate the highest willingness, with 56% of individuals in this age group expressing readiness to defend the country. Moreover, 15% of respondents said they would be willing to sacrifice their lives for Poland’s protection. When asked a similar question in 2023, 27% of participants indicated they would be prepared to die defending their homeland.

The study was conducted throughout all Polish voivodeships from June 12 to 14, involving 1,063 adult respondents.