MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Two employees have been killed and another six have suffered injuries at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) since the beginning of the year, the facility's spokesperson Yevgenia Yashina told Channel One.

"Sadly, two of the plant’s employees have been killed since the beginning of the year, and six people have been injured," she said.

Yashina stressed that the Ukrainian armed forces continued to target the ZNPP transport department, buses carrying personnel, and other sites. The strikes are affecting not only ZNPP personnel but also residents of Energodar, the power plant’s host city.