Kiev seeks Brazilian president to act as mediator in talks with Russia — media

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities hope that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be able to act as a mediator in their talks with Russia, the UOL news outlet reported, citing Brazilian government sources.

According to UOL, Vladimir Zelensky requested a meeting with the Brazilian leader on the sidelines of the recent Group of Seven (G7) summit in France and spent over 40 minutes trying to explain Ukraine's position to the head of state.

Brazilian officials believe Kiev is guided by the fact that, unlike European politicians, Lula da Silva maintains a trust-based relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The media outlet notes that there are currently no plans for a telephone conversation or a personal meeting between the two presidents, but the leaders of Russia and Brazil could hold bilateral talks during the upcoming BRICS summit, scheduled to be held in the Indian capital of New Delhi in September.