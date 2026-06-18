What is known about coordinated strike on energy facilities in Ukraine by Russian forces

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian forces carried out a coordinated overnight strike on Ukrainian energy sites in response to Kiev’s terrorist attacks, hitting a fuel depot in the Kiev Region, and an oil refinery in the Poltava Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has compiled key details about the strike.

Statement from Russia’s top brass

- On Wednesday night, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a coordinated strike on Ukrainian fuel and energy sites, supporting Ukrainian troops, using ground-and air-based high-precision weapons, as well as long-range strike drones in response to the Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to Russia’s top brass, a fuel and lubricants depot in the locality of Borispol-2 in the Kiev Region and the Zaturino Oil Refinery in the Poltava Region were hit.

Ukraine reports blasts, infrastructure damages

- An industrial site and an energy facility were damaged in Ukraine’s Poltava Region, the head of the region’s military administration, Vitaly Dyakivnich, reported on Telegram.

- "Technological equipment" at the industrial site was damaged as a result, he specified.

- The strike on an energy facility caused a power outage, he added. Poltavaoblenergo teams are working to restore electricity supply.

- Earlier, Ukrainian media reported a series of explosions in Poltava.

- Also, blasts were reported in Kiev, Sumy, and Chernigov.