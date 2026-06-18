Trump fed up with Netanyahu’s demands for new airstrikes — newspaper

NEW YORK, June 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is tired of phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who persistently calls for continued military action, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the newspaper, the US leader has grown weary of Netanyahu's repeated explanations of why he wants to "bomb everyone," citing Israeli intelligence capabilities. The article noted that this tension has led to sharp remarks from the US president. In particular, the newspaper recalled that in a recent conversation, Trump called Netanyahu "crazy" and hinted that without US support, he might end up in prison.

The Wall Street Journal emphasized that the irritation is compounded by fundamental disagreements over the war with Iran. The article noted that the US leader is seeking to conclude a peace deal to lift the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and ease price pressures on the US economy. However, Netanyahu is skeptical of diplomatic agreements and is urging Washington to maintain military pressure, the newspaper pointed out.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. Officials from the US, Iran, and Pakistan, the mediator of the talks, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement aimed at ending hostilities in the Middle East. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during the 60-day ceasefire, the parties will discuss Tehran’s nuclear program, among other things. The US naval blockade of Iran will be lifted as of June 15, and there will be an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Trump confirmed the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Iran on June 17.