Washington in talks with Havana on possible reforms in Cuba — Vance

WASHINGTON, June 18. /TASS/. The US is negotiating with Cuba on potential reforms, and, assuming Havana chooses the right path, expects relations to smooth over, US Vice President JD Vance told a news conference.

"We want the people of Cuba to be happy and successful. We're actually talking to the Cuban government right now about how they could change their ways to change that. We're going to see what they do, and obviously, if they do one thing, we're going to do something. If they make smart decisions, we're going to have a much better relationship with that island," Vance said.