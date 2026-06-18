Putin meets with Thai prime minister in Kazan

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul during a Russia-ASEAN summit, a TASS correspondent reports.

Thailand is Russia's oldest partner in Southeast Asia. Next year the countries will celebrate the 130th anniversary of their diplomatic relations based on traditions of friendship, trust and mutual respect, the Kremlin said.

Russia and Thailand have a regular political dialogue at all levels. The foreign ministries maintain close contacts. The trade and economic partnership is expanding. Tourism is developing dynamically.

"In 2025, more than 1.9 million Russians visited Thailand, and since the beginning of this year, more than 850,000 people have already visited the country," the materials prepared for the meeting said.