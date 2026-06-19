Russia has long since pivoted toward Asia, Kremlin aide says

KAZAN, June 19. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov has emphasized Russia’s longstanding shift toward Asia during the Russia-ASEAN summit. Speaking to Vesti news on the sidelines of the event, he remarked, "Everything turned in this direction long ago," when asked about the country's regional focus.

Ushakov also praised the summit itself, describing it as highly productive. "The summit was good; the discussions were interesting, useful, and substantive. The subsequent bilateral meetings were also very positive and beneficial," he stated.

Held in Tatarstan’s capital on June 17-18, the landmark Russia-ASEAN summit commemorated the 35th anniversary of Russia-ASEAN relations. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises 11 member countries: Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines.