Turkey confirms readiness to provide platform for negotiations on Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Turkey has confirmed its interest in not only providing a platform for negotiations on Ukraine, but also playing a useful role in them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"[Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan] Fidan communicated not only with me and [Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Admiral Igor] Kostyukov, he also communicated with a number of our representatives in the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service and in the presidential administration of the Russian Federation. He used to be the head of Turkey's intelligence service. He has a lot of friends and a lot of experience. And, of course, yesterday he was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. One of the main topics on the international agenda was precisely the fact that Turkey confirmed its interest in not just providing a platform, but being useful in negotiations. If, of course, both sides consider it possible," he said.