{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Europe’s engagement in talks with Russia served as diplomatic smokescreen — Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister noted that NATO and the European Union are expanding eastwards, right up to Russia's borders

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The recent years’ experience shows that negotiations with Russia for Europe are a deceptive tactic, a diplomatic smokescreen for the geopolitical expansion of the West towards the Russian borders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"More than two decades of negotiation with Europe, as part of the collective West, leads to only one conclusion: engaging Russia in dialogue has served as a diplomatic smokescreen for the geopolitical expansion of Western institutions, above all NATO and the European Union, eastwards, right up to Russia's borders," Lavrov stated in his article 'Ukraine, Europe and Global Security.'

This article by the Russian foreign minister was initially planned to be published in the Brussels-based "Politico-Europe," but via a last minute decision of the outlet's editorial team the publication was canceled.

Tags
Foreign policySergey Lavrov
Europe dreams of expansion absorbing Moldova, Ukraine and eyeing Armenia — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that Ukraine is increasingly eyed as the 'striking fist' of a future European military force, independent of the United States and independent of NATO
Read more
Oil, gas tol account for more than half of world's energy mix at least until 2050 — OPEC
Demand for oil and gas will continue to grow significantly amid strong demand for reliable and affordable energy sources, OPEC said
Read more
US effectively lifts blockade of Iran's seaports — Vance
The US vice president said that CENTCOM allowed a dozen ships to go through the naval blockade
Read more
Russian MiG-31 jets did not violate Estonian airspace — top brass
Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets made a scheduled flight from Karelia to an airfield in the Kaliningrad Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian MP warns of nuclear proliferation risk if Israel uses nukes against Iran
Alexey Pushkov noted that the question of whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will use nuclear weapons in Iran has been actively discussed on American television in recent days
Read more
Russia to continue special op in response to attack on bus with kids — Kremlin
The Ukrainian armed forces earlier used a fixed-wing drone to strike a bus carrying a Belarusian children's football team
Read more
US maintains sanctions against Iran, except for restrictions on oil exports — Vance
According to the US vice president, Washington does not intend to lift other restrictions until Tehran fulfills its obligations under the agreement
Read more
Putin meets with Thai prime minister in Kazan
According to the meeting materials, Russia and Thailand have a regular political dialogue at all levels
Read more
Trade turnover between Russia, Vietnam above $6 bln in 2025 — Putin
The Russian president said the trade turnover increased by almost 6% over the last year
Read more
Another strike hits area near Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran
One of the facility’s security guards was killed, Iran’s AEOI said
Read more
Scientists sample water, soil from submarine sinking site in Barents Sea
The K-159 submarine sank on August 30, 2003 near the Kildin Island while being towed for disposal
Read more
What is known about largest Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow Region in two years
According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, air defenses downed more than 190 drones since the start of the day
Read more
G7 support for Ukraine takes conflict to new level, Russian official believes
State Secretary of the Union State Sergey Glazyev highlighted that the recent meeting of the G7 countries in Evian-les-Bains, France, had confirmed the full support of the leading Western countries for the actions of the Kiev regime
Read more
Ukrainian brigade command begs to be allowed to step down due to casualties in Zaporozhye
According to the Russian security officials, 15 servicemen from the brigade were killed by aerial strikes in a single sector alone
Read more
Turkey confirms readiness to provide platform for negotiations on Ukraine — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan communicated with a number of representatives in the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service and in the presidential administration of the Russian Federation
Read more
MFA warns NATO countries of devastating response in event of attack on Russia
"No brigade commanders of the West, no capabilities, potential, or defense lines will help them," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
EU aid to Ukraine frozen — Borrell
The ex-chief of EU diplomacy said the situation is similar with the approval of new sanctions against Russia
Read more
Russia-Thailand cooperation develops steadily — Putin
The Russian president noted that the ties between Moscow and Bangkok have a rich history and tradition
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin’s statements on Russia-ASEAN interaction, US-Iran agreements
According to the head of state, Russia and ASEAN countries held productive talks at the summit, which took place in a friendly and business-like atmosphere
Read more
Kremlin closely following developments after US airstrikes in Syria
Earlier on February 26, the US carried out airstrikes near the Syrian-Iraqi border
Read more
Russia’s latest Starlink satellite jammer shows high efficiency — expert
The Volna Kupol Garant electronic warfare system does not switch off Starlink communications as such but instead ‘stuns’ a particular satellite for the duration of its flight over the area of the system’s operation
Read more
US warned Russian military about airstrike on Syria several minutes in advance — Lavrov
Earlier on Friday, the US carried out airstrikes near the Syrian-Iraqi border
Read more
IN BRIEF: Kremlin aide comments on battlefield situation and Trump’s policies
Yury Ushakov pointed out that Donald Trump is a politician who played to the beat of his own drummer
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge system 'blinds' Starlink satellites by 'parasitic' signals — expert
Starlink satellites are located just 500 km from Earth, while the Volna Kupol Garant is a highly capable system with a directional phased-array antenna, chief designer of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions Dmitry Kuzyakin said
Read more
Macron doubts effectiveness of US actions in war with Iran
French President Emmanuel Macron also added that US President Donald Trump's entourage and actors in the Middle East pushed him "to go much further and act much harder"
Read more
Ukraine’s backers growing weary of supporting Kiev, Lula says after G7 summit
According to the Brazilian leader, the G7 summit was the first time he had sensed a genuine desire among Western leaders to bring the conflict to an end
Read more
Laos interested in connecting to Power of Siberia 2 — LNCCI chief
According to Oudet Souvannavong, the Lao government is currently developing an energy strategy for the country and is considering new energy sources
Read more
Kalashnikov proposes creating unified CSTO drone competence center
Leonid Rokeakh, Director for Exports of Drones and Loitering Munitions, noted that the initiative is aimed at creating a reliable and effective supply channel for the armed forces of CSTO member states
Read more
US troop buildup near Iran not sign of any new decisions — White House
The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28
Read more
NATO needs to be a 'two-way street', US troops in Europe: statements by Pentagon chief
Pete Hegseth said that NATO has been a "paper tiger" for far too long, but this must change
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about consequences of Ukrainian attack on bus carrying children
According to the latest information, a woman chaperone for the team died
Read more
Ukraine’s economics ministry expects 2014 inflation at 19%
Read more
Iran calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘eject’ US troops from region
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation
Read more
Duration of stay on Russian prospective orbital station limited to about 3 years — expert
In Vyacheslav Shurshakov' estimates, typical length of space missions to ROSS would be about 10-11 months
Read more
Attempted Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow becomes largest in two years
According to the mayor’s latest information, air defenses shot down 180 drones over the past eight hours
Read more
Russia’s latest Tor-M2KM missile system evokes great interest at Aero India air show
In 2016, Russia successful tested the Tor-M2KM air defense system on surface ships
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys 72 Ukrainian heavy combat quadcopters over past day
Spokesman Ivan Bigma reported that air defense crews and mobile armed units shot down 46 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
Battle-scene fragments of Sevastopol Panorama survive after Ukrainian attack
The best-preserved sections depict the Defensive Tower on Malakhov Kurgan and the fortifications on the right flank of the Senyavin Battery, the Sevastopol Defense Museum reported
Read more
Russia stays China’s and India’s largest supplier of oil in May — OPEC
At the same time, OPEC reported that Russia reduced crude oil output by 114,000 bpd to 9.139 mln bpd in June 2024
Read more
IAEA overly generalizes comments on Kiev's strikes on Zaporozhye nuclear plant — Rosatom
CEO Alexey Likhachev said that tensions around the Zaporozhye NPP are only escalating
Read more
Energy important in relations between Russia, Vietnam — Putin
The Russian president added that strategic partnership relations between Moscow and Hanoi are based on solid traditions of friendship, trust and mutual help
Read more
General HQ of Iranian army warns of potentially larger strikes on Tel Aviv
The Iranian military also advised "host countries of US military bases to force the Americans to leave their territory, if they want to avoid damage"
Read more
Putin receives Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan
As Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier, Hakan Fidan asked for a meeting with the Russian leader, and his request was granted
Read more
Putin to brief Xi on his contacts with Trump — Kremlin aide
The Russian leader and his Chinese counterpart will also discuss the most important issues related to the Middle East, the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa, and the APEC summit in South Korea
Read more
US military biolab may be involved in COVID-19 spread in Italy — Russian defense official
Igor Kirillov also stated that Italy was the worst-hit European country during the COVID-19 outbreak
Read more
Putin calls Cambodia long-standing friend and partner of Russia
The Russian president recalled that, with Soviet assistance, a large hospital and technological institute were built in Cambodia
Read more
US expects ceasefire between Israel, Lebanon, Hezbollah — Trump
The United States is committed to peace, the US president said
Read more
More explosions reported in Ukraine’s Khmelnitsky Region
In the early hours of Wednesday, Ukrainian media said multiple blasts had rocked the Ukrainian regions of Khmelnitsky and Poltava, including Mirgorod, a town located next to a major military airfield, and Kremenchug, housing the country’s largest oil refinery
Read more
Ambassadors of Britain, France, Germany confirm London ultimatum — Lavrov
According to Sergey Lavrov, that was the sole purpose of their visit to the Ministry
Read more
Flight disruptions at Moscow airports affect about 8,000 tourists
Problems faced by tourists are being addressed on an individual basis
Read more
OPEC+ to increase oil supply, expand market share by 2050
By 2030, OPEC+ countries could provide oil supply of 55.3 million bpd
Read more
US troop presence near Iran to return to pre-conflict levels under final deal — Vance
According to the US vice president, neither Washington nor Tehran is interested in maintaining an expanded US military presence in the Middle East once the terms of the agreement are fulfilled
Read more
Singapore PM asked Putin to talk about special military operation at summit — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov noted that Russian President also spoke about the reasons for the start of the special military operation
Read more
Ukrainian military use around 500 types of drones — expert
Dmitry Kuzyakin noted that the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles "include both Ukrainian-made drones and those assembled abroad"
Read more
UTS-800 can serve as patrol aircraft — company
Ekaterina Zgirovskaya, the official spokesperson of UZGA company, said there is interest in the aircraft for a number of reasons
Read more
Russia, ASEAN agree to work together to preserve cultural heritage
Russia and ASEAN countries agreed to encourage interdisciplinary cooperation among cultural experts, researchers and scholars, as well as their pursuit of progress in research activities
Read more
Russia ‘defaults’ on Eurobonds — Moody’s
On 27 June, holders of Russia's sovereign debt had not received coupon payments on two eurobonds worth $100 million by the time the 30-calendar-day grace period expired, the statement said
Read more
Paris’ plans to share 'nuclear umbrella' to do nothing to strengthen security — Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov also stated that this is a source of deep concern
Read more
Malaysia to work on increasing tourist arrivals from Russia
When asked about possible investments in Russia, Dato' Charon Wardini Mokhzani highlighted the food, energy, logistics and technology sectors
Read more
Russia set record volume of LNG supplies to Europe in January 2026
EU imports of Russian LNG amounted to 2.276 billion cubic meters, according to TASS calculations based on data from the European analytical center Bruegel
Read more
Russia hands over 522 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen — reporter
Yevgeny Poddubny said the Russian side returned back the bodies of 33 servicemen
Read more
US military aircraft struck by Iran makes it to Kuwait — TV
Iran also fired at two US UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters conducting a search and rescue operation
Read more
Kremlin slams assumptions on alleged shift in situation in Ukraine's favor as incorrect
Europeans are clearly insisting that the war must continue, Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Israel, US attack amusement park in central Iran
No information on casualties or damage has been reported yet
Read more
Russian security official calls for proactively exposing color revolution threats
Sergey Shoigu pointed out that ensuring sovereignty and internal stability in Russia and its friendly countries requires systematic monitoring of the dynamics of such challenges and a timely development of responses
Read more
US biolabs, 'destructive response' to possible NATO aggression: MFA statements
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that the US studied the diseases in its biolabs in Ukraine that are not typical of the region
Read more
Putin relieves Russian Ambassador to US Antonov of his post — decree
The Russian diplomat returned to Moscow on October 6
Read more
Trump fed up with Netanyahu’s demands for new airstrikes — newspaper
The media outlet recalled that in a recent conversation, the US leader called Netanyahu "crazy" and hinted that without US support, he could end up in prison
Read more
Bank of Russia set dollar rate at 73.36 rubles for June 19
The official euro rate was increased by 68.66 kopecks to 85.0305 rubles
Read more
Kazan Declaration and strategic partnership: outcomes of the Russia-ASEAN Summit
The document enshrines converging approaches between Russia and ASEAN on international issues and future areas of cooperation
Read more
Upper house speaker slams US-Israeli operation against Iran as geopolitical mistake
Valentina Matviyenko emphasized that this intervention has destabilized the Middle East, triggering an energy crisis, yet it ultimately changes nothing
Read more
Washington in talks with Havana on possible reforms in Cuba — Vance
The US wants the people of Cuba to be happy and successful, the American vice president said
Read more
Press review: EU pushes Trump on Russia policy as Moscow warns on Greenland militarization
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 18th
Read more
UAV strikes on Russia delay return of four minors to families in Ukraine — ombudswoman
According to Russian Presidential commissioner for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova, the plan was to carry out the reunification in late June
Read more
NATO, Russia direct confrontation may escalate into nuclear strikes’ exchange — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stressed that Europe’s course towards confrontation with Russia and further expansion poses serious threats to global security
Read more
Israeli army says it simultaneously struck over 200 targets in Iran and Lebanon
In Lebanon, the strikes targeted military facilities of the Shiite organization Hezbollah
Read more
Tanker with Iranian oil change course, heading to China — PTI
The change in the destination of Pin Shun appears to be payment-related, Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst at Kpler, noted
Read more
US lifts naval blockade on Iran — CENTCOM
According to the statement, all US military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased
Read more
Russia could revise notification procedure for EU diplomats’ entry — Foreign Ministry
According to Maria Zakharova, the Russian side firmly adheres to the opinion that it’s crucial to maintain diplomatic channels of communication
Read more
IN BRIEF: One killed in Rostov Region as air defenses down 555 UAVs across Russia
Nearly 180 drones targeting Moscow were downed
Read more
Russia to retaliate toughly to latest EU sanctions — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova recalled that these were restrictions against several Russian individuals and some local and foreign companies
Read more
Russian-made Molniya-PVO interceptor drones prove effective against enemy UAVs
The drones proved effective against low-flying targets
Read more
Kremlin spokesman says Russia will endure standoff with West
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in modern conditions, a single country won’t be able to maintain its dominance
Read more
Europe’s engagement in talks with Russia served as diplomatic smokescreen — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that NATO and the European Union are expanding eastwards, right up to Russia's borders
Read more
Lukashenko delivers remarks on drawing Belarus into conflict, kids targeted near Bryansk
Minsk has firmly established that the drone which struck the bus carrying Belarusian children in the Bryansk Region was of Ukrainian origin
Read more
Lebanon reports 3,912 killed since escalation began — Health Ministry
The ministry also said Israeli artillery used phosphorus munitions during shelling of the hills of Ali al-Taher, Jabal al-Rafi'a, and the Iqlim al-Tuffah area
Read more
Pezeshkian asks global community to judge which side, Iran or US, actually favors dialogue
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian invited the world to judge which side engages in terrorism
Read more
US-Israeli strike on humanitarian aid aircraft in western Iran reported
The Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic called on all international bodies to take appropriate measures in response to this incident
Read more
Russian troops liberate Rai-Aleksandrovka community in Donetsk region over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,360 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
US vice president lashes out at Israeli leadership
The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump, and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the president of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in, JD Vance said
Read more
Trump questions decision to sideline Russia from G8
The US president repeatedly criticized this association being reduced to "seven"
Read more
Russia’s Sevmash Shipyard lays down Yasen-M-class nuclear-powered submarine Murmansk
The Russian shipbuilders launched the construction of the ninth multipurpose nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine of the upgraded Yasen-M Project
Read more
What is known about the Izhevsk school shooting
The emergency happened Monday morning in the school number 88 in downtown Izhevsk
Read more
Iran to hit more targets if US attacks Kharg Island — ambassador
Tehran’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Amir Hossein Hosseini also expressed hope that the conflict would be resolved diplomatically
Read more
Trump declines to elaborate on possible expansion of weapons supplies to Ukraine
Donald Trump also opined that Kiev was doing well on the battlefield
Read more
Europe wants to achieve combat readiness for confrontation with Russia by 2030 — Lavrov
Until then, EU member states mean to buy time by whatever means available
Read more
What is known about coordinated strike on energy facilities in Ukraine by Russian forces
Blasts were reported in Kiev, Sumy, and Chernigov
Read more
Czech Republic, South Africa draw 1-1 in Group A at 2026 World Cup
The World Cup is being held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico
Read more
Russia comes under one of largest Ukrainian drone attack overnight, calculations show
According to the calculations, 555 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down and intercepted
Read more
Trump says Iran has 48 hours to make deal or open strait
Time is running out: 48 hours remain before all hell rains down on them, US President said
Read more
Iran will not bow to US demands in discussions of its nuclear program — Supreme Leader
According to Mojtaba Khamenei, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed that if the US tries to make excessive demands, the Iranian delegation will not accept them
Read more