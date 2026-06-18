MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Europe continues to dream of expansion, drawing Yerevan into their orbit and not abandoning their intention to absorb Moldova and Ukraine - moreover, the latter is still considered as a "striking fist," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The united Europe continues to dream of expansion. It intends to absorb Ukraine and Moldova, while pulling Armenia into its sphere of influence. NATO has already expanded eastward, swallowing up Finland and Sweden. As for Ukraine, it is increasingly eyed as the 'striking fist' of a future European military force, independent of the United States and independent of NATO," Lavrov stated in his article ‘Ukraine, Europe and Global Security.’

This article by the Russian foreign minister was initially planned to be published in the Brussels-based "Politico-Europe," but via a last minute decision of the outlet's editorial team the publication was canceled.