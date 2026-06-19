Russian Urals plant working to expand strike capabilities for Forpost UAV system

MINSK, June 19. /TASS/. Specialists of the Urals Civil Aviation Plant (UZGA) are testing various types of munitions for the Forpost reconnaissance/strike UAV system, Company representative Yekaterina Zgirovskaya said at the Belarus 2026 International Security Exhibition.

"UZGA specialists continue improving flight performance and tactical-technical characteristics of the Forpost reconnaissance/strike UAV system and are testing a range of strike payloads. The emphasis is on unification with standard munitions - from small-size glide bombs to anti-tank missiles," she said.

The Forpost-RE export modification is designed to conduct round-the-clock aerial surveillance and perform strike missions. The drone has a wingspan of 9 meters and a maximum take-off weight of 490 kg. The UAV system can operate without additional equipment within a range of 200 km from a ground control station and climb to an altitude of over 4,000 meters.

As its payload, the Forpost can carry an optoelectronic station for reconnaissance and laser target acquisition, a multi-functional radar, relay equipment, and strike systems such as missiles and guided glide bombs mounted on underwing pylons.