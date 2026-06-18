What is known about largest Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow Region in two years

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Several drones attacked the Moscow oil refinery, and measures are being taken to address the aftermath, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported. According to the mayor’s latest data, air defenses have downed more than 190 drones since the start of the day.

Drone debris fell onto the roof of a shopping center in Lyubertsy, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said. In Zhukovsky, a drone struck an apartment building.

In addition, a woman in Elektrostal sustained a minor shoulder injury.

TASS has compiled the key information known at this time.

Scale

- The attempted attack by enemy drones on Moscow was the largest in two years, according to TASS calculations based Sobyanin’s reports.

- According to the mayor’s latest data, air defenses have downed more than 190 drones since the start of the day.

- Earlier reports indicated that air defenses had shot down nearly 180 drones over the past 24 hours.

- Prior to this, the highest number - 81 drones - was shot down during the first half of the day on May 17.

- The day before, on June 17, the mayor reported that air defenses had shot down 60 drones heading toward the capital.

Situation in capital

- Several drones managed to attack the Moscow oil refinery in Kapotnya; measures are being taken to address the aftermath, Sobyanin emphasized.

- According to the Moscow Transport Department’s Telegram channel, bus routes in Kapotnya have been altered.

- Minor damage was reported to one of the buildings at a Moscow shopping center after drone debris fell. No one was injured.

Attack on Moscow region

- Drone debris fell onto the roof of a shopping center in Lyubertsy, near Moscow, regional governor Andrey Vorobyov stated. A fire broke out; details on the extent of the fire are being clarified. Information on potential casualties is also being verified.

- According to Vorobyov, several locations where drone debris fell have been identified in Lyubertsy. A fitness center building and a facility in an industrial zone were damaged. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

- In Zhukovsky, near Moscow, an enemy drone hit an apartment building. Two balcony slabs were damaged. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Residents of the building are being evacuated.

- Zhukovsky Mayor Andronik Pak told TASS that the damage was in the seventh stairwell on the twenty-fifth floor, near the fire escape.

- In addition, two balcony slabs collapsed, with one falling onto a children’s playground.

- No one was injured in the incident, and all necessary emergency services are on the scene.

- According to Vorobyov, downed drone debris damaged the roof of a private house in the village of Stepanovo near Elektrostal. A woman sustained a minor shoulder injury. Emergency services are on the scene.

- In Elektrostal, a car caught fire after being struck by debris. The fire was quickly contained, and there were no injuries.

Situation at airports

- Four airports in the Moscow Region - Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky - are temporarily not accepting or dispatching flights, the Russian Transport Ministry reported.

- The restrictions are being imposed to ensure flight safety.

- The ministry and Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) are closely monitoring civil aviation operations in the Moscow Region.

- Airlines are adjusting their schedules due to the restrictions.

- The prompt evacuation of passengers to safe areas was carried out at Sheremetyevo Airport, the press service reported on its Telegram channel. Passengers were also evacuated from the aircraft.

- Later, Sheremetyevo reported that the restrictions on the airport’s airspace had been lifted and that staff were returning to their posts. Passengers were escorted from shelters to the terminal building.