US maintains sanctions against Iran, except for restrictions on oil exports — Vance

WASHINGTON, June 18. /TASS/. The United States is maintaining sanctions against Iran, except for restrictions concerning oil exports, US Vice President JD Vance announced at a White House press conference, noting that the total amount of frozen Iranian assets could reach $200 billion.

"The sanctions are still on, with the exception of the oil sanctions, which I talked about, [those] were no longer effective. The purpose of the oil sanctions is to drive down how much Iran is charging for a price for a barrel of oil. Those sanctions had stopped being effective," Vance said.

According to him, Washington does not intend to lift other restrictions until Tehran fulfills its obligations under the agreement. The vice president emphasized that if Iran does not comply with the reached agreements, all concessions could be revoked. "No sanctions will come off unless they perform the benefit of the bargain, and every sanction will come back on," he stated.