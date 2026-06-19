IN BRIEF: What is known about cancelation of planned US-Iran talks in Swiss resort

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Negotiations between the United States and Iran, which were scheduled to take place on June 19 in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock, will not take place, Reuters news agency reported, citing the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

TASS has compiled key details about the situation.

Talks canceled

- The talks between the United States and Iran scheduled for Friday in Burgenstock have been canceled, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said on Friday.

- Keystone-ATS quoted FDFA spokesman Nicolas Bideau as saying that his country "remains fully committed to its efforts to promote dialogue."

- The Swiss news agency did not say why the meeting had been canceled, nor did it provide details about a new date.

Vance postpones Swiss trip

- US Vice President JD Vance may have postponed his trip to Switzerland for the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran because of Tehran’s demands regarding Lebanon, Barak Ravid, who serves as a reporter for Axios and Israel’s Channel 12 News, posted on X.

- Vance’s spokesman said earlier that the vice president was not departing for Switzerland on Friday evening, US East Coast time, for the upcoming technical talks with Iran.

- "One of the reasons for the postponement could be Iranian demands regarding the situation in Lebanon," Ravid said, citing a US official.

- Tehran has warned that it will consider any new Israeli attack on Lebanon a violation of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the United States.

- Vance said earlier that the signing of the MOU could take place this weekend, largely depending on the Iranian side.

US stance

- According to Vance, the United States is prepared to reduce its military presence near Iran to pre-conflict levels during the final stages of implementation of the peace agreement.

- Neither Washington nor Tehran is interested in maintaining an expanded US military presence in the Middle East once the terms of the agreement are fulfilled, he added.

- The United States will not release a single dollar of Iran’s frozen funds abroad until Tehran fulfills its obligations under the agreement, Vance warned.

- In an exclusive interview with Axios, US President Donald Trump described the memorandum of understanding with Iran as potentially "unconditional surrender" for the Islamic Republic.

Statements from Iranian side

- Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said he was initially opposed to negotiations and a deal with the US but that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian persuaded him otherwise.

- However, he said Iran’s decision to discuss its nuclear program does not mean Tehran will accept all Washington’s conditions in further dialogue, Khamenei warned.

- According to Khamenei, Pezeshkian vowed that if the US makes excessive demands, the Iranian delegation will not accept them.

Israeli position

- Israel does not intend to withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon until it is certain its territory is secure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

- Israel must respect the peace process launched by the United States and Iran, Vance said at a news conference at the White House on Thursday.

- He also criticized the Israeli leadership, calling on Israel to remember that the United States remains its "only powerful ally" in the world.

- Trump stated that his country expected a complete ceasefire between Israel, Lebanon, and Hezbollah.

- The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday morning it has been striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon since last night in response to repeated ceasefire violations by the group.

US-Iran agreement and lifting of blockade

- On June 14, the United States, Iran, and Pakistan, which has acted as a mediator, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement.

- The signing ceremony was scheduled for June 19 in Geneva.

- Tehran has said that during a 60-day period following the signing of the memorandum the parties will discuss, among other issues, Iran’s nuclear program, and that the US maritime blockade on Iran would end on June 15 and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, would cease immediately and permanently.

- Following talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles on June 17, Trump confirmed that Washington and Tehran would sign the MOU.

- The document was approved by Iranian President Pezeshkian.

- The US Armed Forces have lifted the naval blockade on Iran and are no longer restricting the movement of vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on June 18.

- However, CENTCOM added US naval ships will remain in the region "to ensure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to, obeyed and in full force and effect."