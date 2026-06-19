Bank of Russia cuts key rate by 25 basis points to 14.25% per annum

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has cut its key rate by 25 basis points to 14.25% per annum, according to the regulator's press release.

"On 19 June 2026, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to cut the key rate by 25 basis points to 14.25% per annum. Economic growth continues at a moderate pace after a temporary decline at the beginning of the year. The underlying price growth has edged down but remains generally in the range of 4-5% in annualised terms, as estimated by the Bank of Russia. Lending growth has accelerated in recent months. Fiscal policy over the three-year horizon will be more accommodative than previously expected. This may require a higher key rate path than assumed in the April baseline scenario," the regulator said.