Macron doubts effectiveness of US actions in war with Iran

PARIS, June 18. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed doubt that the United States actually achieved the goals it set for itself in the war against Iran alongside Israel.

In an interview on France 2, Macron recalled that disagreements with Iran have persisted for years, and the US turned to military action "because they were dissatisfied with the course of negotiations." However, if the goal was to destroy nuclear potential, a corresponding operation had already been conducted in spring 2025. "Now, the main question is whether to dilute enriched uranium on site or to transport it elsewhere under the control of the International Atomic Energy Agency," he said.

Regarding the second goal, Macron noted that the US largely destroyed Iran's missile potential, but did not declare victory. He suggested that regime change might have been the real objective, but argued this should come through the Iranians themselves, not bombing. Otherwise, a long military operation would be required without guarantees of success, especially given the US failure in Afghanistan.

Macron added that US President Donald Trump's entourage and actors in the Middle East pushed him "to go much further and act much harder." He concluded that Iran was weakened in nuclear and military terms, but the population, which was against the authorities, united through nationalism and patriotism. "The entire region needs to restore peace," he said.

Officials from the US, Iran, and Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator, confirmed on June 14 an agreement between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending the war in the Middle East. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during the 60-day ceasefire, the parties will discuss, among other things, Tehran’s nuclear program. Starting from June 15, the US ends the naval blockade of Iran, along with an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.