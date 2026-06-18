US expects ceasefire between Israel, Lebanon, Hezbollah — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that the United States expects a complete ceasefire between Israel, Lebanon, and the Shiite organization Hezbollah.

"The United States is committed to peace, and we encourage everyone in the Middle East region to maintain their commitment to allowing our negotiations to beautifully unfold. The markets are loving what is happening with oil prices way down, and stocks way up. We expect a complete ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel," he wrote on the Truth Social network.