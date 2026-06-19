Ukrainian troops fleeing Konstantinovka without resistance — Russian officer

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are not putting up resistance in Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and are fleeing the city, the deputy commander of the Battlegroup South’s 103rd Motorized Infantry Regiment with the call sign Prokhladny said in a video uploaded by the Russian Defense Ministry.

"There is no resistance and the enemy is fleeing. The adversary is trying to infiltrate in some sectors but is uncovered early and, correspondingly instantly destroyed," the officer said.

The Ukrainian troops have low morale and are sustaining heavy losses, he stressed.

Russian forces are denying the Ukrainian military the possibility even to approach and are constantly controlling the sky, he added.

"If enemy drones try to fly into our zone to isolate some area or conduct surveillance, they are immediately spotted and destroyed," the officer said.