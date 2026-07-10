Russian stock market declines at start of trading

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is declining at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan exchange rate is rising.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices fell by 0.54%, to 2,174.85 and 901.22 points, respectively. The yuan rose by 7.75 kopecks against the ruble from the previous session's close to 11.32 rubles.

By 10:25 Moscow time, the MOEX index had declined to 2,158.69 points (-1.28%), while the RTS index stood at 895.61 points (-1.28%). Meanwhile, the yuan rose to 11.338 rubles (+8.75 kopecks).