Israeli army reports striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, June 19. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has been striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon since last night in response to repeated violations of the ceasefire by militants of the Shiite organization, the IDF said in a statement.

"Following repeated violations of the ceasefire by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the IDF struck throughout the night and continues to strike Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure sites in several areas across southern Lebanon," the statement reads.

At least 16 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah strongholds in the Nabatieh Governorate in southern Lebanon, according to an operational report of the government’s emergency headquarters, seen by TASS.

Namely, eight civilians were killed in an airstrike on Harouf. A home was damaged in an air raid in Charqiyeh, killing four people, and three others were killed in an attack on Kfar Sir. The eighth victim was reported as an Israeli drone attacked a motorcyclist, supposedly a Hezbollah member, in Ad-Doueir.