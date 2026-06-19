MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Europe attributes "aggressive plans" to Russia and this is not the background for comprehensive dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Europe's political and military establishment continues to attribute aggressive plans to Russia - plans that, they claim, reach far beyond Ukraine," Lavrov stated in his article 'Ukraine, Europe and Global Security.'

"The Russian President has stated on numerous occasions that all of this is nonsense, provocation, and disinformation, all aimed solely at extracting budget funds for the fight against Russia. That is scarcely the climate for substantive dialogue," he noted.

This article by the Russian foreign minister was initially planned to be published in the Brussels-based "Politico-Europe," but via a last minute decision of the outlet's editorial team the publication was canceled.