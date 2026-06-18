MFA warns NATO countries of devastating response in event of attack on Russia

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that any NATO country's attack on a Russian region would trigger a devastating response.

"Once again, I would like to emphasize that in the event of aggression by any NATO state against any Russian region, our response will be decisive and devastating for those who initiate such a reckless move," the diplomat said at a briefing.

"And no brigade commanders of the West, as they call themselves, no capabilities, potential, or defense lines will help them. They should realize what they are pushing Europe toward with such statements and actions," Zakharova stressed.