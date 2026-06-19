Russia prefers to achieve special military op’s objectives via diplomacy — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia prefers to achieve objectives of the special military operation by means of diplomacy, but in order to do this it needs to ensure its security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Russia would prefer to achieve the goals of the special military operation through diplomacy. That requires reliably guaranteeing security along Russia's western borders and ensuring respect and dignity for our citizens and compatriots, including the right to speak their native Russian language and practice Orthodox Christian faith," Lavrov stated in his article ‘Ukraine, Europe and Global Security.’

"Further military, political and economic expansion by the West is unacceptable: it runs counter to the imperatives of a multipolar world," he noted.

This article by the Russian foreign minister was initially planned to be published in the Brussels-based "Politico-Europe," but via a last minute decision of the outlet's editorial team the publication was canceled.