MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. A meaningful dialogue between the West and Russia is possible only if the Europeans restore the trust undermined by their own actions and with practical and sincere steps, rather than regular ultimatums, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The key point is that meaningful dialogue requires the restoration of trust, shattered by the anti-Russian actions of the West, and Europe as part of it, in the post-Cold War era. Trust can be recovered only through concrete steps that demonstrate a sincere commitment to move away from using diplomacy as a cover for expansionist ambitions," Lavrov stated in his article ‘Ukraine, Europe and Global Security.’

"Trust cannot be restored, nor can dialogue be resumed, through ultimatums such as the one issued to Russia in London on 7 June 2026," he noted.

This article by the Russian foreign minister was initially planned to be published in the Brussels-based "Politico-Europe," but via a last minute decision of the outlet's editorial team the publication was canceled.