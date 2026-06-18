US lifts naval blockade on Iran — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, June 18. /TASS/. The US Armed Forces have lifted the naval blockade on Iran and are no longer restricting the movement of vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"Today, US forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, in accordance with the President's direction. American forces are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. All US military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased. Our great Naval Ships will remain in the general area to make sure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to, obeyed and in full force and effect," the statement said.

CENTCOM added that US naval vessels will remain in the region to monitor compliance with the agreements reached. According to the command, their task will be to ensure adherence to all provisions of the agreement and oversee its implementation.