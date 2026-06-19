Belarusian tech firm demonstrates UAV acoustic locator system at Minsk security exhibition

MINSK, June 19. /TASS/. The Belarusian tech company InnoTech Solutions demonstrated the Scanner 2.1 acoustic locator system, capable of detecting drones, including fiber-optic UAVs, at the Belarus 2026 International Security Exhibition, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

"The Scanner acoustic locator system is designed to detect unmanned aerial vehicles operating in radio silence mode," Company Director Vitaly Batrak told TASS at the security forum.

The AI-assisted software developed by the company helps detect drones with internal combustion engines, various FPV drones with electric motors, as well as 'Baba Yaga' class hexacopters, he explained.

The system detects FPV drones at a distance of about 350 meters and drones with internal combustion engines from a range of 1.5 km to 2 km, Batrak said.

The system has been successfully tested against various modern drone types, he added.

A single Scanner system is sufficient to detect a UAV and indicate its direction, while multiple systems can be interlinked to determine a drone’s exact location using triangulation methods, the Company director said.