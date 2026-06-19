Georgia-Russia trade turnover up 16.6% year-on-year in January-May

TBILISI, June 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $1.2 bln in January-May 2026, up 16.6% compared with the same period last year, according to data from Georgia's National Statistics Office.

Russia ranked second among Georgia's largest trading partners. During the first five months of the year, its share in Georgia's total foreign trade amounted to 11.8%. Exports from Georgia to Russia totaled more than $248 mln in January-May, up 0.7% year-on-year, while imports amounted to more than $983 mln, an increase of 21.5%.

Turkey ranked first among Georgia's trading partners in January-May, with trade turnover exceeding $1.3 bln, up 13.7% from the same period in 2025. China came third, with trade turnover surpassing $1.1 bln, up 40% year-on-year. It was followed by the United States (more than $844 mln), Azerbaijan (more than $569 mln) and Germany (more than $481 mln).

Georgia's total foreign trade turnover in January-May exceeded $10.4 bln, up 3.7%. Exports surpassed $3.1 bln, increasing by 19.8%, while imports totaled more than $7.3 bln, down 1.9%. The country's foreign trade deficit for the first five months of 2026 amounted to more than $4.2 bln.