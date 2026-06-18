MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. European countries want to achieve combat readiness for a confrontation with Russia by 2030 and before that they plan to "buy time by whatever means available," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"It is widely known that European elites have invested their 'political capital' in the confrontation with Russia, pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into propping up the Kiev regime and on ramping up the military budgets of EU member states and NATO. Europe now aims to achieve 'defense readiness' against Russia by 2030. Until then, they mean to buy time by whatever means available," Lavrov stated in his article 'Ukraine, Europe and Global Security.'

This article by the Russian foreign minister was initially planned to be published in the Brussels-based "Politico-Europe," but via a last minute decision of the outlet's editorial team the publication was canceled.