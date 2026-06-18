Attempted Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow becomes largest in two years

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. An attempted Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow has become the largest in two years, according to TASS calculations based on Mayor Sergey Sobyanin’s reports.

According to the mayor’s latest information, air defenses shot down 180 drones over the past eight hours. The previous record was 81 drones shot down during the first half of the day on May 17. The day before, on May 16, air defenses destroyed 38 drones. Another 61 enemy drones were shot down on May 7. The day before, the mayor also reported that air defenses had destroyed 60 drones flying toward the capital.

In addition, according to the mayor, on March 14, 65 drones were shot down in a single day. The following day, March 15, another 54 drones were shot down, and on March 16, 42 drones were shot down over nine hours.

According to Sobyanin, emergency response teams are working at the crash sites.