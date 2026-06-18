Iran will not bow to US demands in discussions of its nuclear program — Supreme Leader

TEHRAN, June 18. /TASS/. Iran's decision to discuss its nuclear program does not mean that Tehran will accept all of Washington's conditions during further dialogue, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has said.

"However, it is clear that personal negotiations that may take place in the future will not mean accepting the enemy's position," he said in an address to the nation. According to Khamenei, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed that if the US tries to make excessive demands, the Iranian delegation will not accept them.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing the Swiss Foreign Ministry, that the US and Iran will hold preliminary talks in Buergenstock, Switzerland, on June 19 to discuss the implementation of the agreement reached by the two sides. According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, Iranian authorities have not yet made a final decision regarding a trip to Switzerland for talks with the United States.