Mideast states eye Belarusian-made laser-guided FPV drone system

MINSK, June 19. /TASS/. Middle East countries have displayed interest in a new system developed by Belarusian tech company LEMT that guides an FPV drone by a laser beam, similar to anti-tank missile systems, a LEMT representative told TASS at the Company’s display stand at the Belarus 2026 International Security Exhibition.

"A sight system is mounted on the tripod and there is no need to operate the drone by a remote-control panel. An operator looks at a thermal image and if, for example, a tank moves, the operator’s task is to keep the crosshair on the target while laser beam signals are transmitted to the drone and it adjusts its flight. The target is within the operator’s direct line of sight. The operator’s main task is to maintain tracking on the target. <…> Middle East countries have shown interest in our system," the Company representative said, without specifying the customers.

Initially, the Company was engaged in upgrading the Konkurs wire-guided anti-tank missile system. The Company’s specialists developed a new sight system and upgraded missiles to be laser-guided. This concept formed the basis for the FPV laser-guided system. This innovation is a low-cost alternative to anti-tank missile systems, with each of its missiles being several times costlier than a drone with a combat payload, the Company representative said.

The laser-guided drone is resistant to electronic warfare but the target must be within the operator’s direct sight, he explained.