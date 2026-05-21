China stands ready to implement Putin-Xi consensus — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, May 21. /TASS/. Chinese authorities stand ready to work with Russia to fully implement the key agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

"China stands ready to work with Russia to make every effort to fully implement the critical agreements reached by the two heads of state, seize historic opportunities, strengthen the foundation of mutual trust between the two countries, and improve the quality of bilateral cooperation," he said at a briefing on the results of President Putin’s visit to China.

The spokesman said Beijing will expand friendly cooperation with Moscow for the benefit of both nations and highlighted the importance of mutual political trust and "strong strategic support" between China and Russia.

Guo Jiakun said China is ready to advance mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia at a higher level, and support the development of both countries. He added that Beijing and Moscow should "strengthen their long-standing friendship" and "jointly enhance global governance."