Stable relations enable Russia, China to resist threats — Chinese premier

BEIJIING, May 20. /TASS/. The development of bilateral Russian-Chinese relations creates a solid foundation that allows the two states to jointly resist various threats, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Russian-Chinese relations remain stable and predictable. These are important qualities, because they allow us to jointly resist various challenges and threats," he said.

Li Qiang went on to say that amid the current turbulence in global affairs, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have outlined "an ambitious plan for further development of bilateral relations."

"Jointly with Russia and on the basis of the agreements that were reached at the supreme level, China is ready to reinforce mutual trust and support in order to take our agreements to new heights, to the benefit of our nations," he said.

Li Qiang recalled that he attended the 24th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Moscow in November 2025. He spoke highly of the event and thanked the host nation.