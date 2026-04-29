Indonesia, Russia cooperation reaching new level — Indonesian politician

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Bilateral relations between Russia and Indonesia are actively developing and moving to a new level of cooperation, Sultan Bakhtiar Najamudin, Speaker of the Regional Representative Council of Indonesia, said at a plenary session of the Federation Council.

"Our bilateral relations are actively developing. Our friendship is already 76 years old, and now we are reaching a new level. We are reaching a new level of expanding bilateral cooperation, creating broader ties, a moment of building a new world order," he stated.

Najamudin stressed that Moscow and Jakarta have always been at the forefront of issues related to upholding global justice. "Today's geopolitical reality confirms that the so-called rules-based order has failed to deliver the principles of justice. On the contrary, [it] destroys friendly ties and breeds hostility. That is why Russia and Indonesia must build the world anew, as [Indonesia's first] president, Sukarno, said in his speech at the UN in 1960. President Sukarno laid a solid foundation for cooperation between our states. It is an eternal friendship that protests against the policy of hegemony. And now we continue to build a new just world where all countries are equal. We look each other in the eye," he went on to say.

Before his speech, the parliamentary speaker shared that Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko had given him a beautiful blue spring scarf on Tuesday, and asked the audience for permission to "put on this wonderful scarf and speak wearing it."