Seychelles grateful to Russia for support amid crisis around Iran — president

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Republic of Seychelles is grateful to Russia for its assistance in mitigating the negative effects of the war waged by the United States and Israel against Iran, the country’s president Patrick Herminie said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

"In this very difficult moment <…> Russia, again, has shown its friendship by helping us last week. And we know that tomorrow there will be more help coming. We are very grateful for that and we will not forget that," Herminie noted.

African countries have faced a sharp rise in fuel and fertilizer prices amid the crisis around Iran, which has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.