US fails to accomplish all four stated goals of Iran operation — US professor

NEW YORK, April 22. /TASS/. The United States not only failed to accomplish all four of the stated goals in its military operation in Iran, it also incited Tehran to boost its military capabilities and establish full control over the Strait of Hormuz, said Professor John Mearsheimer, a professor of political science at the University of Chicago.

"We came into this war with four big demands: they had to do away their nuclear enrichment capability completely; they had to stop supporting the Houthis, Hamas and Hezbollah; they had to get rid of their missiles; and, furthermore, there was going to be regime change. Those were the four big demands, the most important of which, I believe, was regime change," he said in a video, posted on The Chris Hedges YouTube Channel. "We have failed on all four accounts."

In his opinion, the military operation in Iran has made the situation for the United States even worse.

"It would seem to me that the main lesson that the Iranians should take from this conflict is that they should build lots of missiles, lots of launchers, and hide them in missile cities," he said.

As far as Iran’s nuclear program is concerned, he continued, the Iranians have learned that a nuclear weapon is exactly what they need.

"And it’s important to emphasize that in addition to failing to achieve our four objectives, we are now in a situation where the Iranians control the Strait of Hormuz and have a toll booth inserted in it, which did not exist on February 27th," he said. "And this is likely to remain in place."

He described the US attack on Iran as "a colossal blunder," which put President Donald Trump in a predicament.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Tehran decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with the US, Israel and countries that backed aggression against Iran. On April 7, Washington announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to the Emergency Medical Services of Iran, a total of 3,375 people were killed in US-Israeli strikes in the 40 days of the war.

On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. According to both Tehran and Washington, they were unable to agree on a long-term solution to the conflict due to multiple disagreements.

On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington intended to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. The Iranian State Television announced later that Tehran did not intend to recognize the unilateral extension of the ceasefire announced by Washington and would act in line with its interests.