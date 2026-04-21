PM says Estonia not under direct military threat right now

VILNIUS, April 21. /TASS/. Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said the Baltic republic was currently not under direct military threat.

"For my part, I can once again emphasize that there is no direct military threat to Estonia right now. Yes, we should be vigilant and invest in defense <...>. But there is no immediate military threat being posed to Estonia," the head of government told public broadcaster ERR in an interview.

Earlier, Estonia’s top diplomat, Margus Tsahkna, too, said Tallinn does not believe the Baltic states and NATO are under threat of attack by Russia.