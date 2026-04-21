Estonian defense chief says US suspends ammo supplies until Iran conflict ends

VILNIUS, April 21. /TASS/. The United States has suspended ammunition supplies to Estonia until the end of the conflict with Iran, the Baltic nation’s Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said following a phone call with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.

"We currently proceed from the fact that supplies have been suspended until the war in Iran ends. If it drags on, we will have to reconsider our plans. <...> We are already exploring the global market for alternatives in case the conflict continues," Pevkur told the national broadcaster ERR in an interview.

The Estonian defense chief emphasized that the supplies of HIMARS rockets and Javelin anti-tank systems have been particularly affected. "Supply volumes stood at tens of millions of units for this year," he added.