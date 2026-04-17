Orban joins opposition, but remains at helm of party

BUDAPEST, April 17. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is now a part of the opposition, but remains the leader of the Fidesz - Hungarian Civil Alliance party, despite its defeat in the parliamentary elections, said head of the Prime Minister's office Gergely Gulyas.

He said that consultations are underway on the Fidesz parliament faction lineup.

He told reporters that Fidesz will have to learn from the April 12 vote and move forward. When asked if Orban remains head of the party, Gulyas said that "without Viktor Orban, Fidesz would not be able to maintain its unity."

Orban was at the top of Fidesz's electoral list and should retain his parliamentary mandate. On April 28, the party plans to hold a congress, which will consider the issue of its future leadership.

Gulyas said that Fidesz's defeat was caused by an unsuccessful election campaign, as well as voter fatigue from being in power for so long. "I think the main reason is that they were there for 16 years. Obviously, there were mistakes and accusations that cannot be denied," admitted the head of the chancellery, who holds the rank of minister in the government.

He also said that in the future, Fidesz and its junior partner in the ruling coalition, the Christian Democratic People's Party, will have separate factions in parliament. They won 56 deputy mandates out of 199 during the elections. The Tisza party, led by member of the European Parliament Peter Magyar, has 137 seats, while the right-wing Our Homeland Movement party has six.

Magyar is to be elected prime minister at the first sitting of parliament of the new convocation to be held on one of the days from May 7 to 10. The exact date will be set by Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok, who suggested that the Tisza leader form a new government.