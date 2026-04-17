Russian Security Council lists instances of Ukrainian drones using EU airspace

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian Security Council has listed instances of Ukrainian drones using EU airspace for officials in Brussels. The Security Council's press service issued a commentary on the European Commission's statement that it has no confirmation of strikes on Russia from EU airspace.

EU official Anitta Hipper was responding at a briefing to a question concerning Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu's warning about the possibility of Russia using its right to self-defense in response to these strikes.

"Anitta Hipper is clearly well-educated and cannot help but know that, according to the laws of aerodynamics, UAVs fly through airspace, not from outer space. Here are just a few facts from the last three weeks," the Russian Security Council noted. "On March 31, 38 attack UAVs were shot down over the Leningrad Region, attempting to attack Russian civilian infrastructure from countries in the Baltic Sea region. It's unlikely Ms. Hipper would experience positive emotions if, leaving her home one day on her way to work at the EC office, she discovered a Ukrainian UAV ‘off course’ with an unexploded warhead, which 'EU countries did not grant permission to fly toward Russia.' But for some reason, it was heading that way and crashed on the territory of an EU member state."

"On March 29, two UAVs crashed near the city of Kouvola in southeastern Finland. According to Finnish Air Force officials, one of the drones was identified as a Ukrainian An-196," the press service noted. "Finnish border guards later discovered another UAV on the ice of Lake Pyhajarvi in eastern Finland. The drone was coming from Ukraine and carrying explosives." Furthermore, on April 11, 2026, Finnish police reported the discovery of another drone near the municipality of Iitti in the southeast of the country. Finnish law enforcement believes the drone carrying the explosives was also Ukrainian. "We also note the statement by Finnish politician Armando Mem, a member of the Freedom Alliance party, who unequivocally stated that it is the European Union that is knowingly allowing Ukraine to attack Russia," the report states. "And in early April, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen told Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov that UAV incursions into NATO airspace were unacceptable. 'UAVs should not fly into the territory of Finland or other NATO countries,' the Finnish defense minister wrote, commenting on the conversation with Fedorov."

Reaction from Estonia

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated on April 2 that "a message will be conveyed to Ukraine that Ukrainian drones should not enter the airspace of the Baltic republic." "European Parliament member Fernand Kartheiser stated that the overflight of Ukrainian drones over EU airspace demonstrates Kiev's position that it is free to do anything," the Russian Security Council noted. "Apparently, EC spokesperson Anitta Hipper has not heard or does not want to hear about these statements and the downing of Ukrainian drones in EU countries."

"For our part, we note that more than 240 drones have already been shot down over the Leningrad Region since the beginning of the year. The seaports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga were targeted by drone attacks in the region," the statement reads.

Earlier, Shoigu addressed Finland and the Baltic states with a reminder of Russia's right to self-defense in the wake of Ukrainian drone strikes.