MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Sukhoi Su-35S multirole fighter jet boasts the world’s most extensive modern experience of air combats, military expert, Head of the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies Ruslan Pukhov told TASS.

"Today it is a fighter with probably the world’s largest modern experience of combat employment against enemy combat aircraft and, apparently, with the biggest record of downed adversary combat planes among all fourth-generation fighters," the military expert said.

The onboard radar station combined with a considerable detection range and air-to-air long-range missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of several hundred kilometers enable the Russian fighter jet to dominate in a modern air combat under the ‘first see, first strike’ scheme, he explained.

The target detection and engagement range is crucial for the success of combat operations in the air and the Su-35S is unrivaled in its class in this regard, the military expert said.

The Su-35S fighter is designed to gain air superiority and engage ground and naval targets day and night and in any weather conditions at considerable distances from the aircraft’s airfield.