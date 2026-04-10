With no deadline from US, Hamas taking its sweet time to disarm in Gaza — AP

NEW YORK, April 10. /TASS/. The United States has not set a concrete deadline for the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to make a decision regarding its disarmament as part of a recent Gaza peace plan put forward by Washington, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing senior US officials.

The United States and Israel conditioned the implementation of the second stage of US President Donald Trump’s peace initiative to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip on Hamas’ disarmament. However, the matter has effectively been put on pause, with Washington exerting no pressure on Hamas to act quickly.

At the same time, a US official told AP that the United States’ patience on this issue "is not unlimited." According to the news agency, Hamas could be dragging its feet precisely because there is no deadline.

On January 14, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff announced the start of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, moving to the disarmament of Palestinian radicals, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave, the deployment of an international stabilization force there, and work toward establishing technocratic governance.